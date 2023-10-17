Hathway Cable Q2 Results: Net profit falls 33.7% to ₹20 crore, revenue up 2% YoY
Hathway Cable Q2 Results: Revenue from operations rose 2.23 per cent to ₹483.79 crore during the September quarter compared to ₹473.22 crore in the year-ago period.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd announced its July-September quarter results on Tuesday, October 17, reporting a decline of 33.76 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹20.03 crore, compared to ₹30.24 crore in the year-ago period.
