Hathway Cable Q2 Results: Net profit falls 33.7% to ₹20 crore, revenue up 2% YoY

 Livemint

Hathway Cable Q2 Results: Revenue from operations rose 2.23 per cent to ₹483.79 crore during the September quarter compared to ₹473.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Hathway Cable & Datacom reported a 33.76 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹20.03 crore (Pixabay)Premium
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd announced its July-September quarter results on Tuesday, October 17, reporting a decline of 33.76 per cent in consolidated net profit of 20.03 crore, compared to 30.24 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 483.79 crore, registering a rise 2.23 per cent, compared to 473.22 crore in the year-ago period. 

Hathway Cable's revenue from the broadband business came in at 156.46 crore, while it earned 327.33 crore from the cable television business, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

Also Read: Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd Q1 Results: PAT rises by 6.6% to 22.36 crore

The company's total expenses during the quarter-under-review stood at 494.02 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.96 per cent. The total income in the September quarter came in at 516.63 crore, up 2.95 per cent YoY.

In the preceding April-June quarter, Hathway Cable and Datacom reported a 6.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at 22.36 crore up from 20.97 recorded during the April to June period in FY23. The company jumped out of the loss of 14.61 crore recorded during the quarter ending March 2023.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, formerly BITV Cable Networks, is a cable television service operator based in Mumbai. It was the first company to provide Internet using the CATV network in India, and the first cable operator to launch a digital platform in 2006. 

The company is now one of the India’s leading cable broadband service provider. It also provides cable television services through its wholly owned subsidiary – Hathway Digital Limited, which is one of the largest multisystem operator in the country. Hathway Cable & Datacom is owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

On Tuesday, shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom settled 0.50 per cent higher at 19.99 apiece on the BSE.

 

Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 08:38 PM IST
