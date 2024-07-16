Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.86% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.44% YoY & profit increased by 62.86% YoY

First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live
Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live

Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.44% & the profit increased by 62.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.03% and the profit increased by 150.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.3% q-o-q and increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 84.71% q-o-q and increased by 56.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.86 for Q1, which increased by 62.78% Y-o-Y.

Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 7.15% return in the last 1 week, 2.72% return in the last 6 months and 4.27% YTD return.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of 26446.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1232.95 & 959.95 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2375.062046.87+16.03%2150.64+10.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total59.0460.43-2.3%55.81+5.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization111.04110.89+0.13%97.47+13.93%
Total Operating Expense2155.791928.16+11.81%2010.22+7.24%
Operating Income219.27118.71+84.71%140.41+56.16%
Net Income Before Taxes175.5870.89+147.67%109.07+60.98%
Net Income130.5452.16+150.29%80.16+62.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.862.34+150.43%3.6+62.78%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>130.54Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2375.06Cr
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 11:32 AM IST
