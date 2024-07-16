Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.86% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.44% & the profit increased by 62.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.03% and the profit increased by 150.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.3% q-o-q and increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 84.71% q-o-q and increased by 56.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.86 for Q1, which increased by 62.78% Y-o-Y.

Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 7.15% return in the last 1 week, 2.72% return in the last 6 months and 4.27% YTD return.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹26446.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1232.95 & ₹959.95 respectively.

As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2375.06 2046.87 +16.03% 2150.64 +10.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 59.04 60.43 -2.3% 55.81 +5.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 111.04 110.89 +0.13% 97.47 +13.93% Total Operating Expense 2155.79 1928.16 +11.81% 2010.22 +7.24% Operating Income 219.27 118.71 +84.71% 140.41 +56.16% Net Income Before Taxes 175.58 70.89 +147.67% 109.07 +60.98% Net Income 130.54 52.16 +150.29% 80.16 +62.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.86 2.34 +150.43% 3.6 +62.78%