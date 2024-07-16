Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.86% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product Q1 Results Live : Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 10.44% & the profit increased by 62.86% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.03% and the profit increased by 150.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.3% q-o-q and increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 84.71% q-o-q and increased by 56.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.86 for Q1, which increased by 62.78% Y-o-Y.
Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 7.15% return in the last 1 week, 2.72% return in the last 6 months and 4.27% YTD return.
Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹26446.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1232.95 & ₹959.95 respectively.
As of 16 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Hatsun Agro Product Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2375.06
|2046.87
|+16.03%
|2150.64
|+10.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|59.04
|60.43
|-2.3%
|55.81
|+5.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|111.04
|110.89
|+0.13%
|97.47
|+13.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|2155.79
|1928.16
|+11.81%
|2010.22
|+7.24%
|Operating Income
|219.27
|118.71
|+84.71%
|140.41
|+56.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|175.58
|70.89
|+147.67%
|109.07
|+60.98%
|Net Income
|130.54
|52.16
|+150.29%
|80.16
|+62.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.86
|2.34
|+150.43%
|3.6
|+62.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹130.54Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹2375.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!