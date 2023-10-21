Hatsun Agro Product Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 82.6% YOY
Hatsun Agro Product, a leading dairy products company, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 19th October, 2023. The company reported a 9.02% year-on-year increase in revenue and a remarkable 82.6% year-on-year growth in profit. This signifies the company's strong performance and its ability to generate higher profits compared to the same quarter last year.