Hatsun Agro Product Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 82.6% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product, a leading dairy products company, announced their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on 19th October, 2023. The company reported a 9.02% year-on-year increase in revenue and a remarkable 82.6% year-on-year growth in profit. This signifies the company's strong performance and its ability to generate higher profits compared to the same quarter last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Hatsun Agro Product witnessed a decline of 11.4% in revenue and a decrease of 3.22% in profit. This could be attributed to various factors affecting the company's operations in the given period.

The company's selling, general & administrative expenses also showed a decline of 1.58% quarter-on-quarter and 1.18% year-on-year. This indicates efficient cost management by Hatsun Agro Product, resulting in improved profitability.

Despite the decrease in revenue, Hatsun Agro Product's operating income increased by 36.96% year-on-year. However, it experienced a decline of 15.04% quarter-on-quarter. This suggests that the company is still able to generate higher operating income compared to the same quarter last year, despite the challenges faced in the previous quarter.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹3.48, representing a significant increase of 79.95% year-on-year. This shows the company's ability to generate higher earnings for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Hatsun Agro Product has delivered a return of -1.46% in the last week, a strong return of 34.41% in the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 25.24%. This indicates positive investor sentiment and confidence in the company's prospects.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹25378.82 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹1232.95 and ₹784.95 respectively. These figures provide an insight into the company's market valuation and its price range over the past year.

According to the data available as of 21st October, 2023, out of the 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating. This suggests a neutral outlook on the company's performance in the near term.

The consensus recommendation as of 21st October, 2023 was to Hold the stock. This implies that the majority of analysts covering Hatsun Agro Product are advising investors to maintain their current positions in the company.

Overall, Hatsun Agro Product's Q2 FY24 results showcase strong revenue growth, significant profit increase, and positive market performance. The company's ability to manage costs and generate higher operating income further reinforces its financial stability and growth potential in the dairy products industry.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1905.4 2150.64 -11.4% 1747.73 +9.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.92 55.81 -1.58% 55.58 -1.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 99.51 97.47 +2.1% 89.61 +11.05% Total Operating Expense 1786.11 2010.22 -11.15% 1660.62 +7.56% Operating Income 119.3 140.41 -15.04% 87.11 +36.96% Net Income Before Taxes 101.26 109.07 -7.16% 57.82 +75.15% Net Income 77.57 80.16 -3.22% 42.48 +82.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.48 3.6 -3.33% 1.93 +79.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹77.57Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1905.4Cr

