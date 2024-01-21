Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.62% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.35% & the profit increased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.94% and the profit decreased by 26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.23% q-o-q & increased by 5.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.9% q-o-q & increased by 12.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.

Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, 10.3% return in the last 6 months, and 1.65% YTD return.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹25,780.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,232.95 & ₹784.95 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1887.49 1905.4 -0.94% 1695.17 +11.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.05 54.92 +0.23% 52.21 +5.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 101.61 99.51 +2.11% 91.61 +10.91% Total Operating Expense 1776.42 1786.11 -0.54% 1596.65 +11.26% Operating Income 111.07 119.3 -6.9% 98.52 +12.73% Net Income Before Taxes 76.67 101.26 -24.29% 63.18 +21.35% Net Income 57.4 77.57 -26% 46.44 +23.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.58 3.48 -25.86% 2.12 +21.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹57.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1887.49Cr

