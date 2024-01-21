Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.62% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.62% YoY

Livemint

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 11.35% YoY & profit increased by 23.62% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Results Live

Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.35% & the profit increased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.94% and the profit decreased by 26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.23% q-o-q & increased by 5.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.9% q-o-q & increased by 12.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.

Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, 10.3% return in the last 6 months, and 1.65% YTD return.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of 25,780.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1,232.95 & 784.95 respectively.

As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1887.491905.4-0.94%1695.17+11.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.0554.92+0.23%52.21+5.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization101.6199.51+2.11%91.61+10.91%
Total Operating Expense1776.421786.11-0.54%1596.65+11.26%
Operating Income111.07119.3-6.9%98.52+12.73%
Net Income Before Taxes76.67101.26-24.29%63.18+21.35%
Net Income57.477.57-26%46.44+23.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.583.48-25.86%2.12+21.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹57.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1887.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

