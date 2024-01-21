Hatsun Agro Product Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.62% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q3 FY24 results on 19 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 11.35% & the profit increased by 23.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.94% and the profit decreased by 26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.23% q-o-q & increased by 5.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.9% q-o-q & increased by 12.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.58 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.7% Y-o-Y.
Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 1.55% return in the last 1 week, 10.3% return in the last 6 months, and 1.65% YTD return.
Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹25,780.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1,232.95 & ₹784.95 respectively.
As of 21 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Hatsun Agro Product Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1887.49
|1905.4
|-0.94%
|1695.17
|+11.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.05
|54.92
|+0.23%
|52.21
|+5.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|101.61
|99.51
|+2.11%
|91.61
|+10.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|1776.42
|1786.11
|-0.54%
|1596.65
|+11.26%
|Operating Income
|111.07
|119.3
|-6.9%
|98.52
|+12.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.67
|101.26
|-24.29%
|63.18
|+21.35%
|Net Income
|57.4
|77.57
|-26%
|46.44
|+23.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.58
|3.48
|-25.86%
|2.12
|+21.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹57.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1887.49Cr
