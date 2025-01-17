Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results 2025:Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 6.48% year-over-year. However, the company's profit witnessed a significant decline of 28.68%, amounting to ₹40.94 crore, while the revenue reached ₹2009.75 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decrease of 3.01% and profit decreased by 36.35%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.48% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 6.58% year-over-year.

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a downturn, falling by 22.86% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 12.78% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.84, reflecting a 28.68% year-over-year decrease.

Hatsun Agro Product has delivered a return of 5.35% over the last week, while over the past six months, it has experienced a decline of 15.91%. Year-to-date, the return stands at 3.49%.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product boasts a market capitalization of ₹23160.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1400 and a low of ₹930.65.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating while another has issued a Strong Buy rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2009.75 2072.1 -3.01% 1887.49 +6.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 58.67 60.16 -2.48% 55.05 +6.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 117.34 115.56 +1.54% 101.61 +15.48% Total Operating Expense 1912.88 1946.52 -1.73% 1776.42 +7.68% Operating Income 96.87 125.58 -22.86% 111.07 -12.78% Net Income Before Taxes 55.67 87.5 -36.38% 76.67 -27.39% Net Income 40.94 64.32 -36.35% 57.4 -28.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.84 2.89 -36.33% 2.58 -28.68%