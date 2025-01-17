Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 28.68% YOY, profit at ₹40.94 crore and revenue at ₹2009.75 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results 2025:Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 6.48% year-over-year. However, the company's profit witnessed a significant decline of 28.68%, amounting to 40.94 crore, while the revenue reached 2009.75 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decrease of 3.01% and profit decreased by 36.35%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.48% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 6.58% year-over-year.

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a downturn, falling by 22.86% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 12.78% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.84, reflecting a 28.68% year-over-year decrease.

Hatsun Agro Product has delivered a return of 5.35% over the last week, while over the past six months, it has experienced a decline of 15.91%. Year-to-date, the return stands at 3.49%.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product boasts a market capitalization of 23160.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 1400 and a low of 930.65.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating while another has issued a Strong Buy rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2009.752072.1-3.01%1887.49+6.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total58.6760.16-2.48%55.05+6.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization117.34115.56+1.54%101.61+15.48%
Total Operating Expense1912.881946.52-1.73%1776.42+7.68%
Operating Income96.87125.58-22.86%111.07-12.78%
Net Income Before Taxes55.6787.5-36.38%76.67-27.39%
Net Income40.9464.32-36.35%57.4-28.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.842.89-36.33%2.58-28.68%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:27 AM IST
