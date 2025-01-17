Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 28.68% YOY, profit at ₹40.94 crore and revenue at ₹2009.75 crore

Hatsun Agro Product Q3 Results 2025:Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 6.48% year-over-year. However, the company's profit witnessed a significant decline of 28.68%, amounting to ₹40.94 crore, while the revenue reached ₹2009.75 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decrease of 3.01% and profit decreased by 36.35%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.48% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 6.58% year-over-year.
The operating income experienced a downturn, falling by 22.86% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 12.78% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.84, reflecting a 28.68% year-over-year decrease.
Hatsun Agro Product has delivered a return of 5.35% over the last week, while over the past six months, it has experienced a decline of 15.91%. Year-to-date, the return stands at 3.49%.
Currently, Hatsun Agro Product boasts a market capitalization of ₹23160.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1400 and a low of ₹930.65.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, out of two analysts covering the company, one has given a Strong Sell rating while another has issued a Strong Buy rating.
Hatsun Agro Product Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2009.75
|2072.1
|-3.01%
|1887.49
|+6.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|58.67
|60.16
|-2.48%
|55.05
|+6.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|117.34
|115.56
|+1.54%
|101.61
|+15.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|1912.88
|1946.52
|-1.73%
|1776.42
|+7.68%
|Operating Income
|96.87
|125.58
|-22.86%
|111.07
|-12.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|55.67
|87.5
|-36.38%
|76.67
|-27.39%
|Net Income
|40.94
|64.32
|-36.35%
|57.4
|-28.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.84
|2.89
|-36.33%
|2.58
|-28.68%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹40.94Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2009.75Cr