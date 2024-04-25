Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live: profit rise by 108.74% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live : Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.38% & the profit increased by 108.74% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit decreased by 9.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.77% q-o-q & increased by 2.72% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 6.88% q-o-q & increased by 94.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.34 for Q4 which increased by 107.87% Y-o-Y. Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 12.09% return in the last 1 week, -1.38% return in the last 6 months, and -1.95% YTD return.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹24867.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1232.95 & ₹830.5 respectively. As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2046.87 1887.49 +8.44% 1789.46 +14.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.43 55.05 +9.77% 58.83 +2.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 110.89 101.61 +9.13% 95.51 +16.1% Total Operating Expense 1928.16 1776.42 +8.54% 1728.55 +11.55% Operating Income 118.71 111.07 +6.88% 60.91 +94.88% Net Income Before Taxes 70.89 76.67 -7.53% 32.88 +115.59% Net Income 52.16 57.4 -9.14% 24.99 +108.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.34 2.58 -9.3% 1.13 +107.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.16Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2046.87Cr

