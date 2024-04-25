Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live: profit rise by 108.74% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live : Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.38% & the profit increased by 108.74% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit decreased by 9.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.77% q-o-q & increased by 2.72% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 6.88% q-o-q & increased by 94.88% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.34 for Q4 which increased by 107.87% Y-o-Y. Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 12.09% return in the last 1 week, -1.38% return in the last 6 months, and -1.95% YTD return.
Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of ₹24867.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1232.95 & ₹830.5 respectively. As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Hatsun Agro Product Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2046.87
|1887.49
|+8.44%
|1789.46
|+14.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.43
|55.05
|+9.77%
|58.83
|+2.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|110.89
|101.61
|+9.13%
|95.51
|+16.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|1928.16
|1776.42
|+8.54%
|1728.55
|+11.55%
|Operating Income
|118.71
|111.07
|+6.88%
|60.91
|+94.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|70.89
|76.67
|-7.53%
|32.88
|+115.59%
|Net Income
|52.16
|57.4
|-9.14%
|24.99
|+108.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.34
|2.58
|-9.3%
|1.13
|+107.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.16Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2046.87Cr
