Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live: profit rise by 108.74% YOY

Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live: profit rise by 108.74% YOY

Livemint

Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.38% YoY & profit increased by 108.74% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live

Hatsun Agro Product Q4 Results Live : Hatsun Agro Product declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 14.38% & the profit increased by 108.74% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.44% and the profit decreased by 9.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.77% q-o-q & increased by 2.72% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 6.88% q-o-q & increased by 94.88% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.34 for Q4 which increased by 107.87% Y-o-Y. Hatsun Agro Product has delivered 12.09% return in the last 1 week, -1.38% return in the last 6 months, and -1.95% YTD return.

Currently, Hatsun Agro Product has a market cap of 24867.62 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1232.95 & 830.5 respectively. As of 25 Apr, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Hatsun Agro Product Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2046.871887.49+8.44%1789.46+14.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.4355.05+9.77%58.83+2.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization110.89101.61+9.13%95.51+16.1%
Total Operating Expense1928.161776.42+8.54%1728.55+11.55%
Operating Income118.71111.07+6.88%60.91+94.88%
Net Income Before Taxes70.8976.67-7.53%32.88+115.59%
Net Income52.1657.4-9.14%24.99+108.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.342.58-9.3%1.13+107.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.16Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2046.87Cr

