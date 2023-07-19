Hatsun Agro Products Limited released their Q1 results on Wednesday and reported 54.2% jump in their net consolidated profits which reached ₹80.2 crore during Q1FY24 from ₹52 crore during the corresponding quarter in previous fiscal. The revenue of the company witnessed 6.8% increase from ₹2,014.6 crore to ₹2,150.6 crore.

The company declared a interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of ₹1 per share. This is the first interim dividend declared by the Board for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed 27 July as the Record Date towards payment of interim dividend and said the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 18, 2023.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of Hatsun Agro Products Limited was up by 33.5% to ₹237.9 crore from ₹178.2 crore during the Q1FY23. The margin of the company also improved from 8.9% to 11.1% during the quarter ending June 2023.

