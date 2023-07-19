comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 54.2% to 80.2 crore; revenue hits 2,150.6 crore
Back

Hatsun Agro Products Limited released their Q1 results on Wednesday and reported 54.2% jump in their net consolidated profits which reached 80.2 crore during Q1FY24 from 52 crore during the corresponding quarter in previous fiscal. The revenue of the company witnessed 6.8% increase from 2,014.6 crore to 2,150.6 crore. 

The company declared a interim dividend of 6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of 1 per share. This is the first interim dividend declared by the Board for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed 27 July as the Record Date towards payment of interim dividend and said the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 18, 2023.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of Hatsun Agro Products Limited was up by 33.5% to 237.9 crore from 178.2 crore during the Q1FY23. The margin of the company also improved from 8.9% to 11.1% during the quarter ending June 2023. 

More to come… 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout