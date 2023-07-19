Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 54.2% to ₹80.2 crore; revenue hits ₹2,150.6 crore1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: The company declared a interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of ₹1 per share.
Hatsun Agro Products Limited released their Q1 results on Wednesday and reported 54.2% jump in their net consolidated profits which reached ₹80.2 crore during Q1FY24 from ₹52 crore during the corresponding quarter in previous fiscal. The revenue of the company witnessed 6.8% increase from ₹2,014.6 crore to ₹2,150.6 crore.
