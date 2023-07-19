Hello User
Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 54.2% to ₹80.2 crore; revenue hits ₹2,150.6 crore

Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: Net profit rises 54.2% to 80.2 crore; revenue hits 2,150.6 crore

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:51 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Hatsun Agro Q1 Results: The company declared a interim dividend of 6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of 1 per share.

Hatsun Agro Q1 Results

Hatsun Agro Products Limited released their Q1 results on Wednesday and reported 54.2% jump in their net consolidated profits which reached 80.2 crore during Q1FY24 from 52 crore during the corresponding quarter in previous fiscal. The revenue of the company witnessed 6.8% increase from 2,014.6 crore to 2,150.6 crore.

The company declared a interim dividend of 6 per equity share (600%) on the fully paid up equity shares of the face value of 1 per share. This is the first interim dividend declared by the Board for the financial year 2023-24. The company has fixed 27 July as the Record Date towards payment of interim dividend and said the interim dividend will be paid on or before August 18, 2023.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of Hatsun Agro Products Limited was up by 33.5% to 237.9 crore from 178.2 crore during the Q1FY23. The margin of the company also improved from 8.9% to 11.1% during the quarter ending June 2023.

More to come…

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:51 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.