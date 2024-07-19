Havells India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.09% YOY

Havells India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.12% YoY & profit increased by 42.09% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Havells India Q1 Results Live
Havells India Q1 Results Live

Havells India Q1 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The topline increased by 20.12% YoY, indicating solid revenue growth for the company.

The profit also saw a significant rise of 42.09% YoY, highlighting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a moderate growth in revenue by 6.69%, while the profit witnessed a slight decrease by 8.69%.

The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.8% q-o-q and 29.05% Y-o-Y indicates a focus on investment in growth areas and operational expansion.

Despite the decrease in operating income by 11.27% q-o-q, the significant Y-o-Y increase of 47.45% reflects strong performance over the past year.

With an EPS of 6.52 for Q1, marking a 41.96% Y-o-Y increase, investors can see positive earnings per share growth for Havells India.

Investors have witnessed varying returns on Havells India stock, with -3.46% in the last week, 33.02% in the last 6 months, and a solid 36.16% YTD return, showcasing the company's performance over different time frames.

Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 19 Jul, 2024. Out of 35 analysts, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts gave a Sell rating, 13 analysts gave a Hold rating, 14 analysts gave a Buy rating, and 4 analysts gave a Strong Buy rating.

Havells India currently holds a market cap of 116773.1 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 1985.4 & 1232.85 respectively, indicating the company's market performance and valuation.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5806.215442.02+6.69%4833.8+20.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total634.02552.27+14.8%491.3+29.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.0293.37-1.45%76.29+20.62%
Total Operating Expense5325.994900.79+8.68%4508.12+18.14%
Operating Income480.22541.23-11.27%325.68+47.45%
Net Income Before Taxes549599.27-8.39%382.05+43.7%
Net Income407.9446.7-8.69%287.07+42.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.527.18-9.14%4.59+41.96%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>407.9Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5806.21Cr
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHavells India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.09% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

308.15
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.35 (-1.71%)

Tata Power

419.60
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-10.4 (-2.42%)

Tata Steel

161.65
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.7 (-2.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

139.70
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
-2.75 (-1.93%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

580.50
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
17.7 (3.14%)

Infosys

1,811.00
10:15 AM | 19 JUL 2024
51.85 (2.95%)

Intellect Design Arena

1,101.35
10:14 AM | 19 JUL 2024
30.2 (2.82%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue