Havells India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.09% YOY

Havells India Q1 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The topline increased by 20.12% YoY, indicating solid revenue growth for the company.

The profit also saw a significant rise of 42.09% YoY, highlighting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a moderate growth in revenue by 6.69%, while the profit witnessed a slight decrease by 8.69%.

The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.8% q-o-q and 29.05% Y-o-Y indicates a focus on investment in growth areas and operational expansion.

Despite the decrease in operating income by 11.27% q-o-q, the significant Y-o-Y increase of 47.45% reflects strong performance over the past year.

With an EPS of ₹6.52 for Q1, marking a 41.96% Y-o-Y increase, investors can see positive earnings per share growth for Havells India.

Investors have witnessed varying returns on Havells India stock, with -3.46% in the last week, 33.02% in the last 6 months, and a solid 36.16% YTD return, showcasing the company's performance over different time frames.

Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 19 Jul, 2024. Out of 35 analysts, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts gave a Sell rating, 13 analysts gave a Hold rating, 14 analysts gave a Buy rating, and 4 analysts gave a Strong Buy rating.

Havells India currently holds a market cap of ₹116773.1 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹1985.4 & ₹1232.85 respectively, indicating the company's market performance and valuation.

Havells India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5806.21 5442.02 +6.69% 4833.8 +20.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 634.02 552.27 +14.8% 491.3 +29.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.02 93.37 -1.45% 76.29 +20.62% Total Operating Expense 5325.99 4900.79 +8.68% 4508.12 +18.14% Operating Income 480.22 541.23 -11.27% 325.68 +47.45% Net Income Before Taxes 549 599.27 -8.39% 382.05 +43.7% Net Income 407.9 446.7 -8.69% 287.07 +42.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.52 7.18 -9.14% 4.59 +41.96%