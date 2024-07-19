Havells India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.09% YOY

Havells India Q1 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The topline increased by 20.12% YoY, indicating solid revenue growth for the company.
The profit also saw a significant rise of 42.09% YoY, highlighting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a moderate growth in revenue by 6.69%, while the profit witnessed a slight decrease by 8.69%.
The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.8% q-o-q and 29.05% Y-o-Y indicates a focus on investment in growth areas and operational expansion.
Despite the decrease in operating income by 11.27% q-o-q, the significant Y-o-Y increase of 47.45% reflects strong performance over the past year.
With an EPS of ₹6.52 for Q1, marking a 41.96% Y-o-Y increase, investors can see positive earnings per share growth for Havells India.
Investors have witnessed varying returns on Havells India stock, with -3.46% in the last week, 33.02% in the last 6 months, and a solid 36.16% YTD return, showcasing the company's performance over different time frames.
Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 19 Jul, 2024. Out of 35 analysts, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts gave a Sell rating, 13 analysts gave a Hold rating, 14 analysts gave a Buy rating, and 4 analysts gave a Strong Buy rating.
Havells India currently holds a market cap of ₹116773.1 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹1985.4 & ₹1232.85 respectively, indicating the company's market performance and valuation.
Havells India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5806.21
|5442.02
|+6.69%
|4833.8
|+20.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|634.02
|552.27
|+14.8%
|491.3
|+29.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.02
|93.37
|-1.45%
|76.29
|+20.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|5325.99
|4900.79
|+8.68%
|4508.12
|+18.14%
|Operating Income
|480.22
|541.23
|-11.27%
|325.68
|+47.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|549
|599.27
|-8.39%
|382.05
|+43.7%
|Net Income
|407.9
|446.7
|-8.69%
|287.07
|+42.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.52
|7.18
|-9.14%
|4.59
|+41.96%