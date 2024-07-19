Hello User
Havells India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.09% YOY

Havells India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 42.09% YOY

Livemint

Havells India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 20.12% YoY & profit increased by 42.09% YoY

Havells India Q1 Results Live

Havells India Q1 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The topline increased by 20.12% YoY, indicating solid revenue growth for the company.

The profit also saw a significant rise of 42.09% YoY, highlighting the company's efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a moderate growth in revenue by 6.69%, while the profit witnessed a slight decrease by 8.69%.

The increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 14.8% q-o-q and 29.05% Y-o-Y indicates a focus on investment in growth areas and operational expansion.

Despite the decrease in operating income by 11.27% q-o-q, the significant Y-o-Y increase of 47.45% reflects strong performance over the past year.

With an EPS of 6.52 for Q1, marking a 41.96% Y-o-Y increase, investors can see positive earnings per share growth for Havells India.

Investors have witnessed varying returns on Havells India stock, with -3.46% in the last week, 33.02% in the last 6 months, and a solid 36.16% YTD return, showcasing the company's performance over different time frames.

Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings, with a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 19 Jul, 2024. Out of 35 analysts, 1 analyst gave a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts gave a Sell rating, 13 analysts gave a Hold rating, 14 analysts gave a Buy rating, and 4 analysts gave a Strong Buy rating.

Havells India currently holds a market cap of 116773.1 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 1985.4 & 1232.85 respectively, indicating the company's market performance and valuation.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5806.215442.02+6.69%4833.8+20.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total634.02552.27+14.8%491.3+29.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.0293.37-1.45%76.29+20.62%
Total Operating Expense5325.994900.79+8.68%4508.12+18.14%
Operating Income480.22541.23-11.27%325.68+47.45%
Net Income Before Taxes549599.27-8.39%382.05+43.7%
Net Income407.9446.7-8.69%287.07+42.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.527.18-9.14%4.59+41.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹407.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5806.21Cr

