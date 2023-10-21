Havells India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.19% YOY

Havells India, the leading electrical equipment company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 6% increase in revenue and a significant 33.19% rise in profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Havells India experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue declined by 19.31% and the profit decreased by 13.23%.

Despite the decline in the previous quarter, Havells India managed to control their Selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 5.77% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Havells India also showed a mixed trend. It was down by 10.29% compared to the previous quarter but increased by an impressive 36.05% on a year-on-year basis.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹3.95, showing a significant increase of 32.62% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Havells India has delivered a negative return of -1.83% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong performance in the long term, with a return of 13.01% in the last 6 months and 23.89% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Havells India has a market capitalization of ₹85396.91 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1465.85 and ₹1024.5 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Havells India are mixed. Out of 40 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 17 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 21 Oct, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Havells India is to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Havells India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3900.33 4833.8 -19.31% 3679.49 +6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 462.96 491.3 -5.77% 395.17 +17.15% Depreciation/ Amortization 81.18 76.29 +6.41% 72.1 +12.59% Total Operating Expense 3608.16 4508.12 -19.96% 3464.74 +4.14% Operating Income 292.17 325.68 -10.29% 214.75 +36.05% Net Income Before Taxes 335.32 382.05 -12.23% 251.69 +33.23% Net Income 249.08 287.07 -13.23% 187.01 +33.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.95 4.59 -13.95% 2.98 +32.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹249.08Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3900.33Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!