Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Havells India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.19% YOY

Havells India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.19% YOY

Livemint

Havells India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6% YoY & profit increased by 33.19% YoY

Havells India Q2 FY24 Results

Havells India, the leading electrical equipment company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 6% increase in revenue and a significant 33.19% rise in profit compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Havells India experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue declined by 19.31% and the profit decreased by 13.23%.

Despite the decline in the previous quarter, Havells India managed to control their Selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 5.77% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.15%.

The operating income of Havells India also showed a mixed trend. It was down by 10.29% compared to the previous quarter but increased by an impressive 36.05% on a year-on-year basis.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 3.95, showing a significant increase of 32.62% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of market performance, Havells India has delivered a negative return of -1.83% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong performance in the long term, with a return of 13.01% in the last 6 months and 23.89% year-to-date.

Currently, Havells India has a market capitalization of 85396.91 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1465.85 and 1024.5 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Havells India are mixed. Out of 40 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 17 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 21 Oct, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Havells India is to Buy.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3900.334833.8-19.31%3679.49+6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total462.96491.3-5.77%395.17+17.15%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.1876.29+6.41%72.1+12.59%
Total Operating Expense3608.164508.12-19.96%3464.74+4.14%
Operating Income292.17325.68-10.29%214.75+36.05%
Net Income Before Taxes335.32382.05-12.23%251.69+33.23%
Net Income249.08287.07-13.23%187.01+33.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.954.59-13.95%2.98+32.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹249.08Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3900.33Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.