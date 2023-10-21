Havells India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.19% YOY
Havells India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 6% YoY & profit increased by 33.19% YoY
Havells India, the leading electrical equipment company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a 6% increase in revenue and a significant 33.19% rise in profit compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Havells India experienced a decline in both revenue and profit. The revenue declined by 19.31% and the profit decreased by 13.23%.
Despite the decline in the previous quarter, Havells India managed to control their Selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 5.77% compared to the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, these expenses increased by 17.15%.
The operating income of Havells India also showed a mixed trend. It was down by 10.29% compared to the previous quarter but increased by an impressive 36.05% on a year-on-year basis.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹3.95, showing a significant increase of 32.62% compared to the same period last year.
In terms of market performance, Havells India has delivered a negative return of -1.83% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong performance in the long term, with a return of 13.01% in the last 6 months and 23.89% year-to-date.
Currently, Havells India has a market capitalization of ₹85396.91 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1465.85 and ₹1024.5 respectively.
Analysts' ratings for Havells India are mixed. Out of 40 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 17 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
As of 21 Oct, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Havells India is to Buy.
Havells India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3900.33
|4833.8
|-19.31%
|3679.49
|+6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|462.96
|491.3
|-5.77%
|395.17
|+17.15%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|81.18
|76.29
|+6.41%
|72.1
|+12.59%
|Total Operating Expense
|3608.16
|4508.12
|-19.96%
|3464.74
|+4.14%
|Operating Income
|292.17
|325.68
|-10.29%
|214.75
|+36.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|335.32
|382.05
|-12.23%
|251.69
|+33.23%
|Net Income
|249.08
|287.07
|-13.23%
|187.01
|+33.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.95
|4.59
|-13.95%
|2.98
|+32.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹249.08Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3900.33Cr
