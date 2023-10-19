Havells India Q2 result: Home appliances maker reports 33% rise in profit on strong air-conditioner, cable sales
Havell's India Q2 results: The company witnessed a 33% rise in its net profit on strong growth of air-conditioner and cable sales
Home appliances maker Havells India reported a 33% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as cables remained in demand due to sustained infrastructure spending and as dry weather boosted air-conditioner sales.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message