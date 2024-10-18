Havells India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.69% YoY

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Havells India Q2 Results Live : Havells India declared its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 16.38% and a profit rise of 7.69% year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant revenue decline of 21.82% and a profit decrease of 34.24%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a quarterly decline of 6.11%, while they increased by 28.58% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses indicates a challenging operational environment for the company.

The operating income reported a substantial drop of 41.6% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 4.01% year-over-year, reflecting the pressures faced in the current market conditions.

Havells India reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.61 for Q2, which marks a 16.67% increase year-over-year, indicating a positive trend in profitability despite the challenges faced in revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Havells India has delivered a -6.85% return in the last week, but has shown a robust 20.88% return over the last six months and an impressive 31.99% year-to-date return, suggesting strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects of the company.

As of now, Havells India has a market capitalization of 113,197.5 Crores, with a 52-week high of 2106 and a low of 1232.85, showcasing its volatility in the market.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 3 advising Sell, 14 suggesting Hold, 14 advising Buy, and 3 giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting the overall positive outlook despite recent fluctuations.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4539.315806.21-21.82%3900.33+16.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total595.26634.02-6.11%462.96+28.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization94.6292.02+2.83%81.18+16.56%
Total Operating Expense4258.865325.99-20.04%3608.16+18.03%
Operating Income280.45480.22-41.6%292.17-4.01%
Net Income Before Taxes363.26549-33.83%335.32+8.33%
Net Income268.23407.9-34.24%249.08+7.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.616.52-29.28%3.95+16.67%
FAQs
₹268.23Cr
₹4539.31Cr
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
