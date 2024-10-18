Havells India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.69% YoY

Havells India Q2 Results Live : Havells India declared its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 16.38% and a profit rise of 7.69% year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant revenue decline of 21.82% and a profit decrease of 34.24%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a quarterly decline of 6.11%, while they increased by 28.58% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses indicates a challenging operational environment for the company.

The operating income reported a substantial drop of 41.6% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 4.01% year-over-year, reflecting the pressures faced in the current market conditions.

Havells India reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹4.61 for Q2, which marks a 16.67% increase year-over-year, indicating a positive trend in profitability despite the challenges faced in revenue.

In terms of stock performance, Havells India has delivered a -6.85% return in the last week, but has shown a robust 20.88% return over the last six months and an impressive 31.99% year-to-date return, suggesting strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects of the company.

As of now, Havells India has a market capitalization of ₹113,197.5 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2106 and a low of ₹1232.85, showcasing its volatility in the market.

Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 3 advising Sell, 14 suggesting Hold, 14 advising Buy, and 3 giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting the overall positive outlook despite recent fluctuations.

Havells India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4539.31 5806.21 -21.82% 3900.33 +16.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 595.26 634.02 -6.11% 462.96 +28.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 94.62 92.02 +2.83% 81.18 +16.56% Total Operating Expense 4258.86 5325.99 -20.04% 3608.16 +18.03% Operating Income 280.45 480.22 -41.6% 292.17 -4.01% Net Income Before Taxes 363.26 549 -33.83% 335.32 +8.33% Net Income 268.23 407.9 -34.24% 249.08 +7.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.61 6.52 -29.28% 3.95 +16.67%