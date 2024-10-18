Havells India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 7.69% YoY

Havells India Q2 Results Live : Havells India declared its Q2 results on October 17, 2024, showcasing a topline increase of 16.38% and a profit rise of 7.69% year-over-year. However, compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a significant revenue decline of 21.82% and a profit decrease of 34.24%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a quarterly decline of 6.11%, while they increased by 28.58% year-over-year. This fluctuation in expenses indicates a challenging operational environment for the company.
The operating income reported a substantial drop of 41.6% quarter-over-quarter and a decrease of 4.01% year-over-year, reflecting the pressures faced in the current market conditions.
Havells India reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹4.61 for Q2, which marks a 16.67% increase year-over-year, indicating a positive trend in profitability despite the challenges faced in revenue.
In terms of stock performance, Havells India has delivered a -6.85% return in the last week, but has shown a robust 20.88% return over the last six months and an impressive 31.99% year-to-date return, suggesting strong investor confidence in the long-term prospects of the company.
As of now, Havells India has a market capitalization of ₹113,197.5 Crores, with a 52-week high of ₹2106 and a low of ₹1232.85, showcasing its volatility in the market.
Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 1 analyst recommending a Strong Sell, 3 advising Sell, 14 suggesting Hold, 14 advising Buy, and 3 giving a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 18, 2024, is to Buy, highlighting the overall positive outlook despite recent fluctuations.
Havells India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4539.31
|5806.21
|-21.82%
|3900.33
|+16.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|595.26
|634.02
|-6.11%
|462.96
|+28.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|94.62
|92.02
|+2.83%
|81.18
|+16.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|4258.86
|5325.99
|-20.04%
|3608.16
|+18.03%
|Operating Income
|280.45
|480.22
|-41.6%
|292.17
|-4.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|363.26
|549
|-33.83%
|335.32
|+8.33%
|Net Income
|268.23
|407.9
|-34.24%
|249.08
|+7.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.61
|6.52
|-29.28%
|3.95
|+16.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹268.23Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹4539.31Cr
