Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Havells India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.55% YoY

Livemint

Havells India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.94% & the profit increased by 1.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.17% and the profit increased by 15.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.71% q-o-q & increased by 21.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.1% q-o-q & decreased by 1.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.67 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.2% Y-o-Y.

Havells India has delivered -8.18% return in the last 1 week, 0.7% return in the last 6 months, and -4.01% YTD return.

Currently, Havells India has a market cap of 82292.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1472 & 1131.8 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 3.0. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 01 Feb, 2024.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4413.863900.33+13.17%4127.57+6.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total554.19462.96+19.71%456.05+21.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.6681.18+7.98%74.58+17.54%
Total Operating Expense4068.823608.16+12.77%3778.54+7.68%
Operating Income345.04292.17+18.1%349.03-1.14%
Net Income Before Taxes390.73335.32+16.52%381.38+2.45%
Net Income287.91249.08+15.59%283.51+1.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.673.95+18.29%4.53+3.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹287.91Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4413.86Cr

