Havells India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.55% YoY

Havells India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.94% & the profit increased by 1.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.17% and the profit increased by 15.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.71% q-o-q & increased by 21.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18.1% q-o-q & decreased by 1.14% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.67 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.2% Y-o-Y.
Havells India has delivered -8.18% return in the last 1 week, 0.7% return in the last 6 months, and -4.01% YTD return.
Currently, Havells India has a market cap of ₹82292.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1472 & ₹1131.8 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 01 Feb, 2024.
Havells India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4413.86
|3900.33
|+13.17%
|4127.57
|+6.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|554.19
|462.96
|+19.71%
|456.05
|+21.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.66
|81.18
|+7.98%
|74.58
|+17.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|4068.82
|3608.16
|+12.77%
|3778.54
|+7.68%
|Operating Income
|345.04
|292.17
|+18.1%
|349.03
|-1.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|390.73
|335.32
|+16.52%
|381.38
|+2.45%
|Net Income
|287.91
|249.08
|+15.59%
|283.51
|+1.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.67
|3.95
|+18.29%
|4.53
|+3.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹287.91Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4413.86Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!