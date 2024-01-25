Havells India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.55% YoY

Havells India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.94% & the profit increased by 1.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.17% and the profit increased by 15.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.71% q-o-q & increased by 21.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.1% q-o-q & decreased by 1.14% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.67 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 3.2% Y-o-Y.

Havells India has delivered -8.18% return in the last 1 week, 0.7% return in the last 6 months, and -4.01% YTD return.

Currently, Havells India has a market cap of ₹82292.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1472 & ₹1131.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 12 analysts have given a Hold rating, 15 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹3.0. The record date for the dividend is 01 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 01 Feb, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Havells India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4413.86 3900.33 +13.17% 4127.57 +6.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 554.19 462.96 +19.71% 456.05 +21.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.66 81.18 +7.98% 74.58 +17.54% Total Operating Expense 4068.82 3608.16 +12.77% 3778.54 +7.68% Operating Income 345.04 292.17 +18.1% 349.03 -1.14% Net Income Before Taxes 390.73 335.32 +16.52% 381.38 +2.45% Net Income 287.91 249.08 +15.59% 283.51 +1.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.67 3.95 +18.29% 4.53 +3.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹287.91Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4413.86Cr

