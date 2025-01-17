Havells India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.34% YOY, profit at ₹278.3 crore and revenue at ₹4888.98 crore

Havells India Q3 Results 2025:Havells India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 10.76% year-over-year. However, the company's profit saw a decline of 3.34% year-over-year, amounting to ₹278.3 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4888.98 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Havells India experienced a revenue growth of 7.7% and a profit increase of 3.75%. Despite the overall positive growth in revenue, the company faced challenges with rising costs.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 8.85% quarter-over-quarter and 16.91% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has contributed to the lower profit margins for the company.

Havells India Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 14.96% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 6.56% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹4.46, reflecting a decrease of 4.5% year-over-year.

Havells India has delivered a -4.41% return in the last week, -16.34% in the last six months, and -6.98% year-to-date. These figures indicate a challenging market environment for the company.

Advertisement

Currently, Havells India holds a market capitalization of ₹97693.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2106 and a low of ₹1280. The stock has faced volatility, impacting investor confidence.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, out of 34 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it Sell, 12 analysts have issued Hold ratings, 13 have recommended Buy, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, suggesting some optimism despite the recent challenges.

Advertisement

Havells India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4888.98 4539.31 +7.7% 4413.86 +10.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 647.92 595.26 +8.85% 554.19 +16.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 104.1 94.62 +10.02% 87.66 +18.75% Total Operating Expense 4566.58 4258.86 +7.23% 4068.82 +12.23% Operating Income 322.4 280.45 +14.96% 345.04 -6.56% Net Income Before Taxes 377.34 363.26 +3.88% 390.73 -3.43% Net Income 278.3 268.23 +3.75% 287.91 -3.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.46 4.61 -3.25% 4.67 -4.5%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.