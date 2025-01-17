Havells India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.34% YOY, profit at ₹278.3 crore and revenue at ₹4888.98 crore

Havells India Q3 Results 2025:Havells India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 10.76% year-over-year. However, the company's profit saw a decline of 3.34% year-over-year, amounting to ₹278.3 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4888.98 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Havells India experienced a revenue growth of 7.7% and a profit increase of 3.75%. Despite the overall positive growth in revenue, the company faced challenges with rising costs.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 8.85% quarter-over-quarter and 16.91% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has contributed to the lower profit margins for the company.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 14.96% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 6.56% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹4.46, reflecting a decrease of 4.5% year-over-year.
Havells India has delivered a -4.41% return in the last week, -16.34% in the last six months, and -6.98% year-to-date. These figures indicate a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, Havells India holds a market capitalization of ₹97693.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2106 and a low of ₹1280. The stock has faced volatility, impacting investor confidence.
As of 17 Jan, 2025, out of 34 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it Sell, 12 analysts have issued Hold ratings, 13 have recommended Buy, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, suggesting some optimism despite the recent challenges.
Havells India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4888.98
|4539.31
|+7.7%
|4413.86
|+10.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|647.92
|595.26
|+8.85%
|554.19
|+16.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|104.1
|94.62
|+10.02%
|87.66
|+18.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|4566.58
|4258.86
|+7.23%
|4068.82
|+12.23%
|Operating Income
|322.4
|280.45
|+14.96%
|345.04
|-6.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|377.34
|363.26
|+3.88%
|390.73
|-3.43%
|Net Income
|278.3
|268.23
|+3.75%
|287.91
|-3.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.46
|4.61
|-3.25%
|4.67
|-4.5%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹278.3Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹4888.98Cr