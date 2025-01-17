Havells India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 3.34% YOY, profit at ₹278.3 crore and revenue at ₹4888.98 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Havells India Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Havells India Q3 Results 2025:Havells India declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025, revealing a topline increase of 10.76% year-over-year. However, the company's profit saw a decline of 3.34% year-over-year, amounting to 278.3 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 4888.98 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Havells India experienced a revenue growth of 7.7% and a profit increase of 3.75%. Despite the overall positive growth in revenue, the company faced challenges with rising costs.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 8.85% quarter-over-quarter and 16.91% year-over-year. This increase in expenses has contributed to the lower profit margins for the company.

Havells India Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 14.96% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 6.56% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 4.46, reflecting a decrease of 4.5% year-over-year.

Havells India has delivered a -4.41% return in the last week, -16.34% in the last six months, and -6.98% year-to-date. These figures indicate a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, Havells India holds a market capitalization of 97693.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 2106 and a low of 1280. The stock has faced volatility, impacting investor confidence.

As of 17 Jan, 2025, out of 34 analysts covering the company, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it Sell, 12 analysts have issued Hold ratings, 13 have recommended Buy, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy, suggesting some optimism despite the recent challenges.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4888.984539.31+7.7%4413.86+10.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total647.92595.26+8.85%554.19+16.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization104.194.62+10.02%87.66+18.75%
Total Operating Expense4566.584258.86+7.23%4068.82+12.23%
Operating Income322.4280.45+14.96%345.04-6.56%
Net Income Before Taxes377.34363.26+3.88%390.73-3.43%
Net Income278.3268.23+3.75%287.91-3.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.464.61-3.25%4.67-4.5%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹278.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4888.98Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
