Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Havells India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.76% YOY

Havells India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.76% YOY

Livemint

Havells India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.99% YoY & profit increased by 24.76% YoY

Havells India Q4 Results Live

Havells India Q4 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with the top line showing an increase of 11.99% and the profit rising by 24.76% YoY.

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 23.29% and the profit surged by 55.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a slight decline of 0.35% q-o-q but marked an increase of 26.26% Y-o-Y.

Operating income saw a significant rise of 56.86% q-o-q and a solid increase of 20.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stood at 7.18, reflecting a growth of 21.53% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 4 analysts as Sell, 12 analysts as Hold, 14 analysts as Buy, and 5 analysts as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Havells India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5442.024413.86+23.29%4859.21+11.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total552.27554.19-0.35%437.4+26.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization93.3787.66+6.51%77.42+20.6%
Total Operating Expense4900.794068.82+20.45%4409.48+11.14%
Operating Income541.23345.04+56.86%449.73+20.35%
Net Income Before Taxes599.27390.73+53.37%486.69+23.13%
Net Income446.7287.91+55.15%358.04+24.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.184.67+53.5%5.9+21.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹446.7Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5442.02Cr

