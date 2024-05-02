Havells India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.76% YOY

Havells India Q4 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with the top line showing an increase of 11.99% and the profit rising by 24.76% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 23.29% and the profit surged by 55.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a slight decline of 0.35% q-o-q but marked an increase of 26.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income saw a significant rise of 56.86% q-o-q and a solid increase of 20.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stood at ₹7.18, reflecting a growth of 21.53% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 4 analysts as Sell, 12 analysts as Hold, 14 analysts as Buy, and 5 analysts as Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Havells India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5442.02 4413.86 +23.29% 4859.21 +11.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 552.27 554.19 -0.35% 437.4 +26.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 93.37 87.66 +6.51% 77.42 +20.6% Total Operating Expense 4900.79 4068.82 +20.45% 4409.48 +11.14% Operating Income 541.23 345.04 +56.86% 449.73 +20.35% Net Income Before Taxes 599.27 390.73 +53.37% 486.69 +23.13% Net Income 446.7 287.91 +55.15% 358.04 +24.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.18 4.67 +53.5% 5.9 +21.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹446.7Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5442.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!