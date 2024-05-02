Havells India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.76% YOY

Havells India Q4 Results Live : Havells India declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with the top line showing an increase of 11.99% and the profit rising by 24.76% YoY.
Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by an impressive 23.29% and the profit surged by 55.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a slight decline of 0.35% q-o-q but marked an increase of 26.26% Y-o-Y.
Operating income saw a significant rise of 56.86% q-o-q and a solid increase of 20.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 stood at ₹7.18, reflecting a growth of 21.53% Y-o-Y.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 36 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst rated it as Strong Sell, 4 analysts as Sell, 12 analysts as Hold, 14 analysts as Buy, and 5 analysts as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Havells India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5442.02
|4413.86
|+23.29%
|4859.21
|+11.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|552.27
|554.19
|-0.35%
|437.4
|+26.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|93.37
|87.66
|+6.51%
|77.42
|+20.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|4900.79
|4068.82
|+20.45%
|4409.48
|+11.14%
|Operating Income
|541.23
|345.04
|+56.86%
|449.73
|+20.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|599.27
|390.73
|+53.37%
|486.69
|+23.13%
|Net Income
|446.7
|287.91
|+55.15%
|358.04
|+24.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.18
|4.67
|+53.5%
|5.9
|+21.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹446.7Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5442.02Cr
