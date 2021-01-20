OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to 350.14 crore, sales up 39.7% to 3,175 crore
Havells' total expenses were at ₹2,744.72 crore as against ₹2,064.24 crore, up 32.96%. (Mint)
Havells' total expenses were at 2,744.72 crore as against 2,064.24 crore, up 32.96%. (Mint)

Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to 350.14 crore, sales up 39.7% to 3,175 crore

2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 06:29 PM IST PTI

  • The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing

NEW DELHI : Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to 350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent to 3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against 2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Havells' total expenses were at 2,744.72 crore as against 2,064.24 crore, up 32.96 per cent.

Revenue from Switchgears segment was 437.12 crore, up 32.10 per cent as against 330.90 crore in the year-ago period of October-December. Revenue from its cables segment was up 27.11 per cent to 905.17 crore as against 712.08 crore in October-December 2019-20.

Havells’ revenue from lighting and fixtures in the October-December quarter was up 29.80 per cent to 362.64 crore, against 279.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Electrical consumer durables (ECD) revenue was up 46.10 per cent to 783.06 crore as against 535.94 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells acquired in 2017, was up 53.32 per cent to 511.56 crore during October-December quarter as against 300.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Havells' revenue from others was at 175.65 crore, up 53.32 per cent, as against 114.56 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells said that its board has declared an interim dividend of 300 per cent, which is 3/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.

The board has also appointed Namrata Kaul as an independent director of the company.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at 1,019.85 on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout