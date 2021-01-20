Havells Q3 profit up 74.5% to 350.14 crore, sales up 39.7% to 3,175 crore

NEW DELHI : Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 74.52 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹350.14 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹200.62 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 39.67 per cent to ₹3,175.20 crore during the period under review as against ₹2,273.29 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Havells' total expenses were at ₹2,744.72 crore as against ₹2,064.24 crore, up 32.96 per cent.

Revenue from Switchgears segment was ₹437.12 crore, up 32.10 per cent as against ₹330.90 crore in the year-ago period of October-December. Revenue from its cables segment was up 27.11 per cent to ₹905.17 crore as against ₹712.08 crore in October-December 2019-20.

Havells’ revenue from lighting and fixtures in the October-December quarter was up 29.80 per cent to ₹362.64 crore, against ₹279.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Electrical consumer durables (ECD) revenue was up 46.10 per cent to ₹783.06 crore as against ₹535.94 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells acquired in 2017, was up 53.32 per cent to ₹511.56 crore during October-December quarter as against ₹300.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Havells' revenue from others was at ₹175.65 crore, up 53.32 per cent, as against ₹114.56 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells said that its board has declared an interim dividend of 300 per cent, which is ₹3/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each.

The board has also appointed Namrata Kaul as an independent director of the company.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹1,019.85 on BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via