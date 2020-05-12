Home > Companies > Company Results > Havells Q4 net profit down 10.7% to 177.7 crore

NEW DELHI : Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to 177.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 199.01 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 19.50 per cent to 2,217.44 crore during the period under review as against 2,754.77 crore a year ago, the company said.

"The quarter commenced on a promising note, however was severely disrupted by COVID-19 towards the end. These are unprecedented and uncertain times. Ensuring employee safety and adequate liquidity are our key priorities. We are cautiously optimistic for the timely resolution of crisis and business resumption," said Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta.

Havells' total expenses were at 2,040.10 crore as against 2,485.62 crore, down 17.92 per cent.

Revenue from the switchgear segment was at 351.10 crore, down 14.04 per cent as against 408.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Its cables segment was at 682.28 crore, a fall of 24.01 per cent as against 897.89 crore a year ago.

The company's revenue from lighting and fixtures was up 30.55 per cent to 265.90 crore, against 382.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The electrical consumer durables segment was down 13.66 per cent to 460.27 crore as against 533.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company that Havells acquired in 2017, was down 13.99 per cent to 457.89 crore as against 532.40 crore.

For the financial year 2019-20, Havells' net profit was 735.35 crore, down 6.63 per cent as against 787.61 crore of the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was down 6.28 per cent to 9,440.26 crore, against 10,073.43 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Tuesday settled at 480.45 apiece on the BSE, down 1.69 per cent from its previous close.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Shares of Havells India fell as much as 5% today

Why shares of Havells India touched a 52-week low

2 min read . 22 Jan 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout