Revenue from operations was up 50.59% to ₹3,339.21 crore during the period under review as against ₹2,217.44 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.
"Q4 sustained the growth momentum gained in Q3 with the highest quarterly sales. The tumultuous year has ended with reasonable growth in revenues and profitability, underpinning Havells' resilience amidst uncertainty," Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said.
Havells' total expenses in the quarter under review were at ₹2,919.54 crore as against ₹2,040.10 crore.
Revenue from switchgears segment was ₹463.33 crore as compared to ₹302.71 crore in March quarter a year ago.
Its cables segment's revenue was at ₹1,029.20 crore, up 50.85% from ₹682.28 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from lighting and fixtures in the quarter was higher at ₹336.74 crore as against ₹235.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.