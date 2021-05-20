NEW DELHI : Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday reported 70.95% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹303.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹177.73 crore in the year-ago period, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 50.59% to ₹3,339.21 crore during the period under review as against ₹2,217.44 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

"Q4 sustained the growth momentum gained in Q3 with the highest quarterly sales. The tumultuous year has ended with reasonable growth in revenues and profitability, underpinning Havells' resilience amidst uncertainty," Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said.

Havells' total expenses in the quarter under review were at ₹2,919.54 crore as against ₹2,040.10 crore.

Revenue from switchgears segment was ₹463.33 crore as compared to ₹302.71 crore in March quarter a year ago.

Its cables segment's revenue was at ₹1,029.20 crore, up 50.85% from ₹682.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from lighting and fixtures in the quarter was higher at ₹336.74 crore as against ₹235.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electrical consumer durables (ECD) was up at ₹712.38 crore as against ₹417.66 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells acquired in 2017, was higher by 28.98% to ₹590.57 crore during the quarter as against ₹457.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

Havells’ revenue from ‘Other Segment’ was at ₹206.99 crore as against ₹121.27 crore in March quarter 2019-20.

For fiscal year 2020-21, Havells' net profit was up 42.02% at ₹1,044.31 crore. It was ₹735.35 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations was ₹10,457.30 crore. It was ₹9,440.26 crore in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Havells said its board in a meeting held on Thursday approved a final dividend of 350%, which is ₹3.50 per equity share of ₹1 each for 2020-21.

With this, the total dividend for the year is ₹6.50 per equity share, including the interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share, declared earlier during the financial year.

Shares of Havells India settled at ₹1,072.65 apiece on BSE, down 0.09% from the previous close.

