HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025:HB Estate Developers declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 5.65% year-over-year, with profits soaring by an impressive 219.21%. Specifically, profit reached ₹4.82 crore, while revenue stood at ₹31.41 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HB Estate Developers experienced remarkable growth, with revenue growing by 14.59% and profits skyrocketing by 883.67%. This indicates a strong upward trend in the company's financial health.

However, it is worth noting that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.92% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.04% year-over-year, which could be an area for management to keep an eye on moving forward.

Additionally, the operating income saw a robust increase of 66.51% quarter-over-quarter and a 10.73% year-over-year growth, reinforcing the company's operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.42, reflecting a remarkable increase of 214.29% year-over-year, further highlighting the company’s profitability.

HB Estate Developers has delivered a 2.95% return over the last week, 16.42% over the last six months, and a 6.84% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, the HB Estate Developers holds a market capitalization of ₹202.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹125.1 and a low of ₹60, reflecting a volatile yet promising market performance.

HB Estate Developers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 31.41 27.41 +14.59% 29.73 +5.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.48 5.43 +0.92% 4.98 +10.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.92 1.93 -0.52% 1.88 +2.13% Total Operating Expense 20.58 20.9 -1.53% 19.94 +3.21% Operating Income 10.84 6.51 +66.51% 9.79 +10.73% Net Income Before Taxes 5.73 1.28 +347.66% 3.06 +87.25% Net Income 4.82 0.49 +883.67% 1.51 +219.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.42 0.25 +868% 0.77 +214.29%