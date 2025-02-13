HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 219.21% YOY, profit at ₹4.82 crore and revenue at ₹31.41 crore

HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025:HB Estate Developers declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 5.65% year-over-year, with profits soaring by an impressive 219.21%. Specifically, profit reached ₹4.82 crore, while revenue stood at ₹31.41 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, HB Estate Developers experienced remarkable growth, with revenue growing by 14.59% and profits skyrocketing by 883.67%. This indicates a strong upward trend in the company's financial health.
However, it is worth noting that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.92% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.04% year-over-year, which could be an area for management to keep an eye on moving forward.
Additionally, the operating income saw a robust increase of 66.51% quarter-over-quarter and a 10.73% year-over-year growth, reinforcing the company's operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.42, reflecting a remarkable increase of 214.29% year-over-year, further highlighting the company’s profitability.
HB Estate Developers has delivered a 2.95% return over the last week, 16.42% over the last six months, and a 6.84% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, the HB Estate Developers holds a market capitalization of ₹202.29 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹125.1 and a low of ₹60, reflecting a volatile yet promising market performance.
HB Estate Developers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|31.41
|27.41
|+14.59%
|29.73
|+5.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.48
|5.43
|+0.92%
|4.98
|+10.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.92
|1.93
|-0.52%
|1.88
|+2.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|20.58
|20.9
|-1.53%
|19.94
|+3.21%
|Operating Income
|10.84
|6.51
|+66.51%
|9.79
|+10.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.73
|1.28
|+347.66%
|3.06
|+87.25%
|Net Income
|4.82
|0.49
|+883.67%
|1.51
|+219.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.42
|0.25
|+868%
|0.77
|+214.29%
