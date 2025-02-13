HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 219.21% YOY, profit at ₹4.82 crore and revenue at ₹31.41 crore

HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.65% YoY & profit increased by 219.21% YoY, profit at 4.82 crore and revenue at 31.41 crore

Livemint
Published13 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST
Advertisement
HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

HB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025:HB Estate Developers declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant financial performance. The company reported a topline increase of 5.65% year-over-year, with profits soaring by an impressive 219.21%. Specifically, profit reached 4.82 crore, while revenue stood at 31.41 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HB Estate Developers experienced remarkable growth, with revenue growing by 14.59% and profits skyrocketing by 883.67%. This indicates a strong upward trend in the company's financial health.

Advertisement

However, it is worth noting that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 0.92% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.04% year-over-year, which could be an area for management to keep an eye on moving forward.

Additionally, the operating income saw a robust increase of 66.51% quarter-over-quarter and a 10.73% year-over-year growth, reinforcing the company's operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.42, reflecting a remarkable increase of 214.29% year-over-year, further highlighting the company’s profitability.

Advertisement

HB Estate Developers has delivered a 2.95% return over the last week, 16.42% over the last six months, and a 6.84% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, the HB Estate Developers holds a market capitalization of 202.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 125.1 and a low of 60, reflecting a volatile yet promising market performance.

HB Estate Developers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31.4127.41+14.59%29.73+5.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.485.43+0.92%4.98+10.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.921.93-0.52%1.88+2.13%
Total Operating Expense20.5820.9-1.53%19.94+3.21%
Operating Income10.846.51+66.51%9.79+10.73%
Net Income Before Taxes5.731.28+347.66%3.06+87.25%
Net Income4.820.49+883.67%1.51+219.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.420.25+868%0.77+214.29%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHB Estate Developers Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 219.21% YOY, profit at ₹4.82 crore and revenue at ₹31.41 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹4.82Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹31.41Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget