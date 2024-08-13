HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 252.07% YoY

HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live : HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live: HB Portfolio declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 80.55% and the profit increased by a significant 252.07% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 76.55%, although the profit surged by 129.15%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.57% YoY. This indicates a controlled yet consistent rise in operational costs over the past year.

The operating income saw an impressive increase of 2922.7% QoQ and went up by 216.04% YoY, showing robust operational efficiency and growth in core business activities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.04, which marks an increase of 195.15% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability performance during the quarter.

HB Portfolio has also delivered notable returns to its investors. Over the last week, it has provided an 18.53% return. In the past six months, the return stands at 5.65%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return is 19.51%, showcasing consistent performance in the stock market.

Currently, HB Portfolio has a market capitalization of ₹91.99 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹100 and a low of ₹45, indicating a substantial range of trading over the past year.

HB Portfolio Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8.75 37.33 -76.55% 4.85 +80.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.11 2.1 +0.38% 2.02 +4.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.17 0.47 -63.56% 0.11 +54.14% Total Operating Expense 4.15 37.18 -88.85% 3.39 +22.3% Operating Income 4.61 0.15 +2922.7% 1.46 +216.04% Net Income Before Taxes 4.72 0.86 +449.72% 1.67 +182.92% Net Income 3.47 1.52 +129.15% 0.99 +252.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.04 0.45 +575.56% 1.03 +195.15%