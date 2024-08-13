Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 252.07% YoY

HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 252.07% YoY

Livemint

HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 80.55% YoY & profit increased by 252.07% YoY

HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live

HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live : HB Portfolio Q1 Results Live: HB Portfolio declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 80.55% and the profit increased by a significant 252.07% year-over-year (YoY). However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 76.55%, although the profit surged by 129.15%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose slightly by 0.38% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 4.57% YoY. This indicates a controlled yet consistent rise in operational costs over the past year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income saw an impressive increase of 2922.7% QoQ and went up by 216.04% YoY, showing robust operational efficiency and growth in core business activities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.04, which marks an increase of 195.15% YoY. This significant rise in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability performance during the quarter.

HB Portfolio has also delivered notable returns to its investors. Over the last week, it has provided an 18.53% return. In the past six months, the return stands at 5.65%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return is 19.51%, showcasing consistent performance in the stock market.

Currently, HB Portfolio has a market capitalization of 91.99 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 100 and a low of 45, indicating a substantial range of trading over the past year.

HB Portfolio Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8.7537.33-76.55%4.85+80.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.112.1+0.38%2.02+4.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.47-63.56%0.11+54.14%
Total Operating Expense4.1537.18-88.85%3.39+22.3%
Operating Income4.610.15+2922.7%1.46+216.04%
Net Income Before Taxes4.720.86+449.72%1.67+182.92%
Net Income3.471.52+129.15%0.99+252.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.040.45+575.56%1.03+195.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.47Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹8.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.