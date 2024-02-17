HB Portfolio Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.8% YoY

HB Portfolio, a leading financial company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease of 44.08% in their revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 21.8% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a growth of 1.68% in revenue, but a decrease of 19.58% in profit.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in profit was the rise in selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.74% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, these expenses decreased by 0.91% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income of HB Portfolio showed a slight increase of 0.25% q-o-q and a significant increase of 60.3% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹1.46, which decreased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, HB Portfolio has delivered a return of 5.19% in the last 1 week, 64.35% in the last 6 months, and 18.15% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, HB Portfolio has a market capitalization of ₹90.95 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹98 and ₹34 respectively.

HB Portfolio Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.98 5.88 +1.68% 10.69 -44.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.86 1.64 +13.74% 1.88 -0.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.11 -18.45% 0.09 -0% Total Operating Expense 3.29 3.2 +2.88% 9.01 -63.5% Operating Income 2.69 2.68 +0.25% 1.68 +60.3% Net Income Before Taxes 2.76 2.68 +3.06% 1.69 +63.52% Net Income 2.02 2.51 -19.58% 1.65 +21.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.46 2.33 -37.29% 1.52 -3.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.02Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.98Cr

