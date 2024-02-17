Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HB Portfolio Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.8% YoY

HB Portfolio Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.8% YoY

Livemint

HB Portfolio Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 44.08% YoY & Profit Increased by 21.8% YoY

HB Portfolio Q3 FY24 Results Live

HB Portfolio, a leading financial company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease of 44.08% in their revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 21.8% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a growth of 1.68% in revenue, but a decrease of 19.58% in profit.

One of the key factors contributing to the increase in profit was the rise in selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.74% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, these expenses decreased by 0.91% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income of HB Portfolio showed a slight increase of 0.25% q-o-q and a significant increase of 60.3% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 1.46, which decreased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.

In terms of market performance, HB Portfolio has delivered a return of 5.19% in the last 1 week, 64.35% in the last 6 months, and 18.15% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, HB Portfolio has a market capitalization of 90.95 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 98 and 34 respectively.

HB Portfolio Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.985.88+1.68%10.69-44.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.861.64+13.74%1.88-0.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.11-18.45%0.09-0%
Total Operating Expense3.293.2+2.88%9.01-63.5%
Operating Income2.692.68+0.25%1.68+60.3%
Net Income Before Taxes2.762.68+3.06%1.69+63.52%
Net Income2.022.51-19.58%1.65+21.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.462.33-37.29%1.52-3.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.02Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.