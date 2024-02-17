HB Portfolio Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.8% YoY

HB Portfolio, a leading financial company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The company witnessed a decrease of 44.08% in their revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 21.8% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a growth of 1.68% in revenue, but a decrease of 19.58% in profit.
One of the key factors contributing to the increase in profit was the rise in selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.74% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). However, these expenses decreased by 0.91% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The operating income of HB Portfolio showed a slight increase of 0.25% q-o-q and a significant increase of 60.3% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹1.46, which decreased by 3.95% Y-o-Y.
In terms of market performance, HB Portfolio has delivered a return of 5.19% in the last 1 week, 64.35% in the last 6 months, and 18.15% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, HB Portfolio has a market capitalization of ₹90.95 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹98 and ₹34 respectively.
HB Portfolio Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.98
|5.88
|+1.68%
|10.69
|-44.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.86
|1.64
|+13.74%
|1.88
|-0.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.11
|-18.45%
|0.09
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.29
|3.2
|+2.88%
|9.01
|-63.5%
|Operating Income
|2.69
|2.68
|+0.25%
|1.68
|+60.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.76
|2.68
|+3.06%
|1.69
|+63.52%
|Net Income
|2.02
|2.51
|-19.58%
|1.65
|+21.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.46
|2.33
|-37.29%
|1.52
|-3.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.02Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.98Cr
