HBL Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 232.89% YOY

HBL Power Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 80.23% & the profit increased by 232.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 15.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 29.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.7% q-o-q & increased by 227.27% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 259.35% Y-o-Y.

HBL Power Systems has delivered 11.65% return in the last 1 week, 169.98% return in last 6 months and 35.61% YTD return.

Currently the HBL Power Systems has a market cap of ₹16404.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹611 & ₹86.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HBL Power Systems Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 599.26 556.58 +7.67% 332.49 +80.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 36.99 36.96 +0.08% 28.67 +29.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.84 10.01 +8.29% 8.73 +24.15% Total Operating Expense 499.74 465.86 +7.27% 302.08 +65.43% Operating Income 99.52 90.72 +9.7% 30.41 +227.27% Net Income Before Taxes 101.51 90.68 +11.95% 33.37 +204.23% Net Income 79.04 68.67 +15.1% 23.74 +232.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.92 2.47 +18.03% 0.81 +259.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹79.04Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹599.26Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!