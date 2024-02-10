Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HBL Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 232.89% YOY

HBL Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 232.89% YOY

Livemint

HBL Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 80.23% YoY & profit increased by 232.89% YoY

HBL Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live

HBL Power Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 80.23% & the profit increased by 232.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 15.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 29.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.7% q-o-q & increased by 227.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 259.35% Y-o-Y.

HBL Power Systems has delivered 11.65% return in the last 1 week, 169.98% return in last 6 months and 35.61% YTD return.

Currently the HBL Power Systems has a market cap of 16404.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 611 & 86.15 respectively.

HBL Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue599.26556.58+7.67%332.49+80.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total36.9936.96+0.08%28.67+29.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.8410.01+8.29%8.73+24.15%
Total Operating Expense499.74465.86+7.27%302.08+65.43%
Operating Income99.5290.72+9.7%30.41+227.27%
Net Income Before Taxes101.5190.68+11.95%33.37+204.23%
Net Income79.0468.67+15.1%23.74+232.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.922.47+18.03%0.81+259.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹79.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹599.26Cr

