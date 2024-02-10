HBL Power Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 232.89% YOY

HBL Power Systems declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 80.23% & the profit increased by 232.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 15.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.08% q-o-q & increased by 29.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.7% q-o-q & increased by 227.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.92 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 259.35% Y-o-Y.
HBL Power Systems has delivered 11.65% return in the last 1 week, 169.98% return in last 6 months and 35.61% YTD return.
Currently the HBL Power Systems has a market cap of ₹16404.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹611 & ₹86.15 respectively.
HBL Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|599.26
|556.58
|+7.67%
|332.49
|+80.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|36.99
|36.96
|+0.08%
|28.67
|+29.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.84
|10.01
|+8.29%
|8.73
|+24.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|499.74
|465.86
|+7.27%
|302.08
|+65.43%
|Operating Income
|99.52
|90.72
|+9.7%
|30.41
|+227.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.51
|90.68
|+11.95%
|33.37
|+204.23%
|Net Income
|79.04
|68.67
|+15.1%
|23.74
|+232.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.92
|2.47
|+18.03%
|0.81
|+259.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹79.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹599.26Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!