Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.03% YOY

HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.03% YOY

Livemint

HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 51.53% YoY & profit increased by 134.03% YoY

HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live

HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : HBL Power Systems announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 51.53% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 134.03% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HBL Power Systems witnessed a modest growth in revenue by 1.81% and a slight increase in profit by 3.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable rise of 43.83% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 81.19% year-over-year.

Despite a slight dip of 4.1% in operating income quarter-over-quarter, the company managed to achieve a remarkable growth of 183.96% in operating income year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at 3.5, indicating a significant growth of 150.86% year-over-year.

HBL Power Systems' stock performance has been mixed with a -1.93% return in the last week, but strong returns of 53.95% in the last 6 months and 21.13% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of HBL Power Systems stands at 14652.53 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 612 & 104.2 respectively.

HBL Power Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue610.09599.26+1.81%402.61+51.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.236.99+43.83%29.36+81.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.910.84+0.48%10.01+8.87%
Total Operating Expense514.64499.74+2.98%369+39.47%
Operating Income95.4499.52-4.1%33.61+183.96%
Net Income Before Taxes97.83101.51-3.63%36.14+170.67%
Net Income81.4579.04+3.04%34.8+134.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.52.92+19.9%1.4+150.86%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹81.45Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹610.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.