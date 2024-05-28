HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.03% YOY

HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : HBL Power Systems announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 51.53% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 134.03% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, HBL Power Systems witnessed a modest growth in revenue by 1.81% and a slight increase in profit by 3.04%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable rise of 43.83% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 81.19% year-over-year.
Despite a slight dip of 4.1% in operating income quarter-over-quarter, the company managed to achieve a remarkable growth of 183.96% in operating income year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹3.5, indicating a significant growth of 150.86% year-over-year.
HBL Power Systems' stock performance has been mixed with a -1.93% return in the last week, but strong returns of 53.95% in the last 6 months and 21.13% year-to-date.
Currently, the market capitalization of HBL Power Systems stands at ₹14652.53 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹612 & ₹104.2 respectively.
HBL Power Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|610.09
|599.26
|+1.81%
|402.61
|+51.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.2
|36.99
|+43.83%
|29.36
|+81.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.9
|10.84
|+0.48%
|10.01
|+8.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|514.64
|499.74
|+2.98%
|369
|+39.47%
|Operating Income
|95.44
|99.52
|-4.1%
|33.61
|+183.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|97.83
|101.51
|-3.63%
|36.14
|+170.67%
|Net Income
|81.45
|79.04
|+3.04%
|34.8
|+134.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.5
|2.92
|+19.9%
|1.4
|+150.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹81.45Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹610.09Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!