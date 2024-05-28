HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 134.03% YOY

HBL Power Systems Q4 Results Live : HBL Power Systems announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 51.53% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive increase of 134.03% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, HBL Power Systems witnessed a modest growth in revenue by 1.81% and a slight increase in profit by 3.04%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a notable rise of 43.83% quarter-over-quarter and a substantial increase of 81.19% year-over-year.

Despite a slight dip of 4.1% in operating income quarter-over-quarter, the company managed to achieve a remarkable growth of 183.96% in operating income year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹3.5, indicating a significant growth of 150.86% year-over-year.

HBL Power Systems' stock performance has been mixed with a -1.93% return in the last week, but strong returns of 53.95% in the last 6 months and 21.13% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of HBL Power Systems stands at ₹14652.53 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹612 & ₹104.2 respectively.

HBL Power Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 610.09 599.26 +1.81% 402.61 +51.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.2 36.99 +43.83% 29.36 +81.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.9 10.84 +0.48% 10.01 +8.87% Total Operating Expense 514.64 499.74 +2.98% 369 +39.47% Operating Income 95.44 99.52 -4.1% 33.61 +183.96% Net Income Before Taxes 97.83 101.51 -3.63% 36.14 +170.67% Net Income 81.45 79.04 +3.04% 34.8 +134.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.5 2.92 +19.9% 1.4 +150.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹81.45Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹610.09Cr

