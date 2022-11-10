HCC consolidated net profit rise 129% to ₹319 crore in Q21 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:06 PM IST
Consolidated income of HCC during July-September period dropped to ₹2,515.15 crore from ₹2,834.84 crore in the year-ago period
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on Thursday reported a 129% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹319.03 crore for the quarter ended September on the back of improved operational efficiencies.