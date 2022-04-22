HCL pegs FY23 revenue growth at 12-14%

“Over the last three quarters, our services business has been consistently growing organically at 5% and higher, delivering one of the highest CQGR in the industry. Our overall growth on YoY basis stands at 12.7%, which is better than the guidance, led by strong momentum in digital, cloud and engineering services. We continue to invest proactively to create a larger talent pool to address the demand," said C. Vijayakumar, HCL’s chief executive and managing director.