HCL Tech attrition continues to lower at 19.5%, net addition of over 3,000 employees in Q42 min read . 05:57 PM IST
- The company has made a net of addition of 3,647 employees in quarter ended March 2023.
IT major HCL Tech has made a net addition of over 3,000 in its employees' headcount for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23) period.
The company has made a net of addition of 3,647 employees in quarter ended March 2023.
The total workforce stood at 225,944 as on 31 March, 2023, said HCL Technologies . IT services attrition on an LTM basis continued to trend down and was at 19.5%. The same rate was 21.7 percent in the previous quarter.
It has onboarded over 4,480 freshers in the March quarter.
Under the employees' count for March quarter, 211,445 employees belonged in the technical category while 14,499 employees in the sales and support category.
HCLTech has created platform caleed HCLTech's Value Creation Portal that enables employees to contribute ideas and create value for its client. It has delivered customer value worth $430 million+ in Q4, generating more than 4,300+ ideas and 2,300+ implementations.
"IN FY2023, employees delivered customer value worth $1.4 billion and more than 10,100 unique employees accessed the Value Creation Portal, generating over 15,400 ideas and 7,8300 implementations," said HCL Tech.
HCL Tech total workforce in the December quarter (Q3FY23) stood at 222,270 employees. This would be a net addition of 2,945 employees compared to a headcount of 219,325 employees in the September 2022 quarter.
In Q4FY23, the IT major posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a growth of 10.85% The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per share.
“Our pipeline is near all-time high, which reflects our differentiated business mix and strong client demand for our offerings. We have added 3674 employees this quarter and overall employee strength has now grown beyond 225000. All these set us well in FY24 for a healthy revenue growth in 6-8 percent range with operating margins in 18-19 percent range," said C Vijay Kumar, CEO & MD, HCL Tech.
On Thursday, HCL Tech scrip closed 0.043% lower at ₹1,037.55 apiece on the BSE.
