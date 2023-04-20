HCL Tech gives FY24 guidance, expects CC revenue growth between 6-8%, EBIT margins seen at 18-19%1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:00 PM IST
HCL Tech reported a 10.85 per cent rise in its net profit in the fourth quarter of FY23. The IT giant posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore compared to a profit of ₹3,953 crore in the same quarter a year ago
Looking at the healthy growth in its net profit in the quarter under review, and healthy FY23 performance, HCL Tech is aiming to boost its revenue by 6-8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in CC in FY24. The IT major expects its services revenue growth to fall between 6.5-8.5 per cent in the current financial year.
