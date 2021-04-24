IT services major HCL Technologies ' plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY22 based on the demand environment. The company's Chief Human Resources Officer Apparao V V said HCL hired 16,878 people in the March quarter with a net hiring of 9,295 and hopes to onboard around 20,000 freshers in FY22.

"In January-March quarter, we have onboarded 6,034 freshers offshore and 620 freshers onsite. Overall for the whole year, we have on boarded 14,500 freshers, much more than what we did in any previous four-five financial years, and we are targeting in FY22, that we will be hoping to touch closer to 20,000 freshers onboarding," he added.

In its investors presentation for Q4FY21, the IT company stated that more than 15,000 entry level hires will be onboarded globally – India, US, Europe, Australia, Srilanka, Vietnam. The company will conduct special programs in place to enable hiring and grooming talent to address near term demand led by increased offshoring.

The total headcount stood at 168,977 people at the end of March 2021. HCL Technologies’s attrition rate fell to 9.9% during the fourth quarter from 10.2% in the December quarter.

HCL expects double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms for FY22 in view of the positive demand environment and robust deal pipeline. The company expects its FY22 topline to grow in double-digits in constant currency terms.

The company's net profit was down 25.6% sequentially to ₹2,962 crore in the March quarter due to a one-time tax expense. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 1.8% sequentially to ₹19,642 crore, driven by its digital business or ‘Mode 2’, which contributed 23.4% to its revenue. The firm also announced a special interim dividend of ₹10 per share to mark its USD 10 billion annual revenue milestone.





