HCL Tech posts 7.1% rise in Q2 profit; lifts sales, Ebit guidance

“One thing, however, that stood out was the lack of multiple large deals this quarter. This is reflective of the slowdown in the market, where clients would become more cautious in the way large deals are signed," he pointed out. “With the key big deal that HCLTech announced (HCLT announced a new undisclosed deal during the earnings call, which will show up in revenues for FY24), which would come into effect in their revenues in FY24, are the ones that would help these companies keep up their revenue streams to tackle the macroeconomic headwinds."