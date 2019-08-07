HCL Tech Q1 net profit falls 8.2% to 2,230 crore

NEW DELHI: IT major HCL Technologies on Wednesday posted a 8.2% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,230 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had registered a net profit of ₹2,431 crore in the year-ago period as per the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS), it said in a statement.

HCL Technologies saw its revenue from operations growing 18.3% to ₹16,427 crore in the quarter under review, from ₹13,878 crore in the April-June 2018 quarter.

The company expects its FY2020 revenues to grow between 14-16% in constant currency terms.

The company has started this fiscal on a very strong note with quarterly revenue growth of 4.2% and 17% in constant currency terms, HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.

"With our current momentum, we aspire to register an industry leading organic growth in FY'20. While our margins this quarter were muted in line with our investment strategy to leverage future growth opportunities, I am confident that our time-tested operating model will deliver margins within our guided range this year," he added.

In dollar terms, the net profit fell 10.1% to $319.7 million for the June 2019 quarter, while revenue surged by 15% to $2.36 billion as compared to the year-ago period, as per the US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

HCL Technologies board has declared a dividend of ₹2 per share.

The company added 16,332 people (gross) and 5,935 staff (net) during the quarter to take its total head count to 1,43,900 at the end of the June 2019 quarter.

Attrition in the IT services business on the past 12-month basis stood at 17.3%.

The results were announced after trading hours. Shares of the company closed at ₹1022.30 apiece, down 0.20 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.