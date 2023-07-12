HCL Tech Q1 Results: 5 key highlights from the IT major's June quarter scorecard4 min read 12 Jul 2023, 08:25 PM IST
India’s third largest IT services firm HCL Tech reported 7.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023.
The April-June quarter results (Q1FY24) of HCL Technologies were muted, broadly missing Street estimates. India’s third largest IT services firm reported 7.6 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023. The IT major's profit after tax (PAT) declined by 11.27 per cent in Q1FY24 as against a profit of ₹3,983 crore recorded in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23.
