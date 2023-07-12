HCL Tech Q1 Results: Attrition declines to 16.3%, over 1,500 freshers onboarded in June quarter2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 06:41 PM IST
During Q1FY24, HCL Tech hired 1,597 freshers which was a significant drop from 4,480 it hired in the March quarter
IT major HCL Tech announced its April-June quarter results today, reporting a further decline in its attrition rate to 16.3 percent from 19.5 percent in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23. The company's total headcount as of June 2023 was 2,23,438, down by 2,506 sequentially.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×