"In Q1 FY 24, our revenue and people strength sequentially moderated in line with the demand environment. We delivered a 6.3% YoY growth in Constant Currency at the company level and 7.1% YoY CC for the Services business. We experienced double-digit YoY growth, in our largest verticals - Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences and Healthcare fueled by large deals. These large deals helped offset cuts in client discretionary spending in these verticals. We are expecting other verticals to pick up as well shortly. This combined with the strength of our record-high pipeline enables us to maintain our guidance for the year," C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD of HCL Tech said.