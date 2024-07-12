HCL Tech Q1 Results: IT giant declares interim dividend of ₹12/share

HCL Tech Q1 Results: Information Technology (IT) giant HCL Technologies Ltd has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per share of ₹2 each for FY25. The tech major today (Friday, July 12), announced its first quarter results for FY25. HCL Tech share price closed 3.20% higher at ₹1,560.40 apiece on BSE today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of ₹12 /- per equity share of ₹2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange.

The company has set July 23, 2024 as the record date for the payment of the dividend. The payment date of the said interim dividend is August 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

