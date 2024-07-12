Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Tech Q1 Results: IT giant declares interim dividend of 12/share

HCL Tech Q1 Results: IT giant declares interim dividend of ₹12/share

Dhanya Nagasundaram

  • HCL Tech Q1 Results: IT giant declares interim dividend of 12/share.

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi

HCL Tech Q1 Results: Information Technology (IT) giant HCL Technologies Ltd has declared an interim dividend of 12 per share of 2 each for FY25. The tech major today (Friday, July 12), announced its first quarter results for FY25. HCL Tech share price closed 3.20% higher at 1,560.40 apiece on BSE today.

“The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of 12 /- per equity share of 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company said in an exchange.

The company has set July 23, 2024 as the record date for the payment of the dividend. The payment date of the said interim dividend is August 1, 2024.

“The record date of July 23, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the board of directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 1, 2024," added the company.

(more to come)

