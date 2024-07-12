HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 20.45% for FY2025, revenue from operations increases 6.69%

Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published12 Jul 2024, 05:52 PM IST
HCL Tech Q1 Results: HCL Technologies Limited announced its first-quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday, July 12, reported a 20.45 per cent increase in net profit at 4,257 crore, when compared to 3,534 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 6.69 per cent to 28,057 crore in Q1FY2025, compared to 26,296 crore in Q1FY2024. 

HCL Tech shares closed 3.20 per cent higher at 1,560.60 after Friday's trading session, compared to 1,512, the previous close. The results were declared post-market close hours. 

 

First Published:12 Jul 2024, 05:52 PM IST
