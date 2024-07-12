BREAKING NEWS
HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 20.45% for FY2025, revenue from operations increases 6.69%
HCL Tech Q1 Results: HCL Technologies Limited announced its first-quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday, July 12, reported a 20.45 per cent increase in net profit at ₹4,257 crore, when compared to ₹3,534 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 6.69 per cent to ₹28,057 crore in Q1FY2025, compared to ₹26,296 crore in Q1FY2024.
HCL Tech shares closed 3.20 per cent higher at ₹1,560.60 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹1,512, the previous close. The results were declared post-market close hours.
