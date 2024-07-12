Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 20.45% for FY2025, revenue from operations increases 6.69%
BREAKING NEWS

HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 20.45% for FY2025, revenue from operations increases 6.69%

Anubhav Mukherjee

HCL Tech Q1 Results: Net profit rises 20.45% for FY2025, revenue from operations increases 6.69%.

Mint Image

HCL Tech Q1 Results: HCL Technologies Limited announced its first-quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Friday, July 12, reported a 20.45 per cent increase in net profit at 4,257 crore, when compared to 3,534 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 6.69 per cent to 28,057 crore in Q1FY2025, compared to 26,296 crore in Q1FY2024.

HCL Tech shares closed 3.20 per cent higher at 1,560.60 after Friday's trading session, compared to 1,512, the previous close. The results were declared post-market close hours.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.