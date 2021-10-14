IT services company HCL Technologies has reported 4% growth in consolidated net profit at ₹3,259 crore for the September quarter when compared with the same period last year. It was ₹3,143 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY22) of last year.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, has risen 11% to ₹20,655 crore as against ₹18,594 crore in the year-ago period.

The company expects revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency for FY22.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

In constant currency terms, revenue was up 3.5% during the September quarter on a sequential basis and the same increased 10.5% year-on-year.

"The pandemic accelerated the need for building together a sustainable and scalable future and investing in purpose-driven growth. The lessons learned have sharpened our ability to adapt and to innovate and deepened our commitment to bringing positive change through technology," HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar said.

"In the months ahead, we will further accelerate our actions and investments in emerging technologies, people and ESG to build a stronger and better future together," she added.

The company reported an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹4,838 crore for the reporting period.

The Q2 revenue growth powered by services revenue at 5.2% quarter-on-quarter and 13.1% year-on-year in constant currency terms.

Enabled by 14 new large deal wins, HCL Tech has total deals in the reporting quarter at $2.2 billion, an increase of 38% year-on-year.

Hiring continued at a brisk pace with net addition of 11,135 during the quarter, which is the highest in the last 24 quarters. Total headcount now stands at 187,634.

The attrition level has risen slightly to 12.2% from 11.8% in the previous June quarter.

On Thursday, HCL Tech's scrip was down 1.53% to close at ₹1,246 on NSE. The stock has gained over 31% in 2021 so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.