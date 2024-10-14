HCL Tech Q2 results: Attrition rate drops to 12.9%, added 2,932 freshers

  • The firm said the total number of people counted as of 30 September 2024 stood at 2,18,621, compared to 2,21,139 on 30 September 2023.

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

HCL Technologies on Monday released quarterly results for September 2024 and reported a rise in net profit by 10.5 percent to 4,235 crore, compared to 3,833 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In addition, the firm's regulatory filing mentioned that the attrition rate fell to 12.9 per cent, down from 14.2 per cent in Q2 of last year.

The firm said the total number of people counted as of 30 September 2024 stood at 2,18,621, compared to 2,21,139 on 30 September 2023.

Also, the net addition of people to the firm was 780 in Q2 of FY2024-25, compared to 2,229. HCL Tech also added 2,932 freshers in Q2 of FY2024-25, compared to 3,630 in the previous year.

Compared to 26,672 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, HCL Tech reported a rise in revenue from operations at 28,862 crore in Q2 of FY 2024-25. This was a rise of 2.9 per cent QoQ and 8.2 per cent YoY.

The EBIT stood at 5,362 crore, up 11.8 per cent QoQ & up 8.7 per cent YoY.

“We remain committed to delivering business growth in a sustainable and responsible way. We have sharpened our focus on upskilling our people in next-generation technologies to continue enabling the art of the possible for our clients. Our global community engagement footprint continues to grow,” said HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

Dividend announced: 

Among other details, the HCL Technologies' board of directors announced the issue of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The company is offering 12 per equity share of 2, according to the exchange filing.

“The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 12 /- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25,” said the company in the exchange filing on Monday.

HCL Technologies shares closed 0.89 per cent higher at 1,856 after Monday's trading session, compared to 1,839.55 at the previous market close.

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHCL Tech Q2 results: Attrition rate drops to 12.9%, added 2,932 freshers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.