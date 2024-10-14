HCL Tech Q2 results: Attrition rate drops to 12.9%, added 2,932 freshers

HCL Technologies on Monday released quarterly results for September 2024 and reported a rise in net profit by 10.5 percent to ₹4,235 crore, compared to ₹3,833 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In addition, the firm's regulatory filing mentioned that the attrition rate fell to 12.9 per cent, down from 14.2 per cent in Q2 of last year.

The firm said the total number of people counted as of 30 September 2024 stood at 2,18,621, compared to 2,21,139 on 30 September 2023.

Also, the net addition of people to the firm was 780 in Q2 of FY2024-25, compared to 2,229. HCL Tech also added 2,932 freshers in Q2 of FY2024-25, compared to 3,630 in the previous year.

Compared to ₹26,672 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, HCL Tech reported a rise in revenue from operations at 28,862 crore in Q2 of FY 2024-25. This was a rise of 2.9 per cent QoQ and 8.2 per cent YoY.

The EBIT stood at ₹5,362 crore, up 11.8 per cent QoQ & up 8.7 per cent YoY.

“We remain committed to delivering business growth in a sustainable and responsible way. We have sharpened our focus on upskilling our people in next-generation technologies to continue enabling the art of the possible for our clients. Our global community engagement footprint continues to grow,” said HCL Tech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

Dividend announced: Among other details, the HCL Technologies' board of directors announced the issue of an interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The company is offering ₹12 per equity share of ₹2, according to the exchange filing.

HCL Technologies shares closed 0.89 per cent higher at ₹1,856 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹1,839.55 at the previous market close.