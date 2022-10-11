What to expect from HCL Tech's Q2 earnings?

In their Q2FY23 preview report, Sameer Pardikar and Sujay Chavan analysts at ICICI Direct said, "HCL Tech is expected to report weak numbers on seasonally weak numbers for P&P business which will overshadow decent performance in IT & ER&D business. Company’s IT services to report 3.5% QoQ growth in CC given continued strong deal momentum, while Dollar revenue is expected to grow by 2% QoQ factoring 150bps cross currency headwinds. In dollar terms; ER&D is expected to grow by 2.5% QoQ while P&P business is expected to decline by 10% QoQ. At the company level, it is expected to post 1.2% QoQ growth in USD terms."