HCL Tech Q2 results: Net profit rises 10.5% to ₹4,235 crore, revenue at ₹28,862 crore

Published14 Oct 2024, 05:29 PM IST
HCL Tech Q2 results: IT major posted a 10.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,235 crore,
HCL Tech Q2 results: IT major posted a 10.5% increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹4,235 crore,

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT firm by market capitalization, announced on Monday a 10.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching 4,235 crore, up from 3,832 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations was 28,862 crore, representing an 8.2 per cent rise compared to 26,672 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 12 for each share.

(This is a developing story)

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 05:29 PM IST
