HCL Tech Q2 results: Net profit rises 10.5% to ₹4,235 crore, revenue at ₹28,862 crore

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT firm by market capitalization, announced on Monday a 10.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching ₹4,235 crore, up from ₹3,832 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations was ₹28,862 crore, representing an 8.2 per cent rise compared to ₹26,672 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹12 for each share.