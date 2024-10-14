Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Tech Q2 results: Net profit rises 10.5% to ₹4,235 crore, revenue at ₹28,862 crore

HCL Technologies, India's third-largest IT firm by market capitalization, announced on Monday a 10.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching 4,235 crore, up from 3,832 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations was 28,862 crore, representing an 8.2 per cent rise compared to 26,672 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 12 for each share.

(This is a developing story)

