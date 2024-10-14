HCL Tech Q2 Results: Net profit up 11% YoY with hike in revenue guidance, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

  • HCL Tech Q2 Results: India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 rose 8.2 per cent to 28,862 crore, compared to 26,672 crore in the year-ago period.

Nikita Prasad
Published14 Oct 2024, 06:12 PM IST
HCL Tech Q2 Results declared today. In picture: HCL Technologies Ltd office at Sector 126, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
HCL Tech Q2 Results declared today. In picture: HCL Technologies Ltd office at Sector 126, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

HCL Tech Q2 Results: HCL Technologies announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 14, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 4,235 crore, compared to 3,832 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's third-largest software and information technology (IT) service company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 increased 8.2 per cent to 28,862 crore, compared to 26,672 crore reported in the same period last year.

 

 

 

more to come

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 06:12 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHCL Tech Q2 Results: Net profit up 11% YoY with hike in revenue guidance, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.