HCL Tech Q2 Results: Net profit up 11% YoY with hike in revenue guidance, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

HCL Tech Q2 Results: HCL Technologies announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 14, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,235 crore, compared to ₹3,832 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's third-largest software and information technology (IT) service company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 increased 8.2 per cent to ₹28,862 crore, compared to ₹26,672 crore reported in the same period last year.