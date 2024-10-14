Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Tech Q2 Results: Net profit up 11% YoY with hike in revenue guidance, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

HCL Tech Q2 Results: Net profit up 11% YoY with hike in revenue guidance, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

  • HCL Tech Q2 Results: India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 rose 8.2 per cent to 28,862 crore, compared to 26,672 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Tech Q2 Results declared today. In picture: HCL Technologies Ltd office at Sector 126, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

HCL Tech Q2 Results: HCL Technologies announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Monday, October 14, reporting a rise of 11 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 4,235 crore, compared to 3,832 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's third-largest software and information technology (IT) service company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 increased 8.2 per cent to 28,862 crore, compared to 26,672 crore reported in the same period last year.

more to come

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
