HCL Tech Q2 Results Preview: IT major to report single-digit growth, may cut revenue guidance to 4-6%
HCL Tech Q2 earnings: D-Street analysts and domestic brokerages widely expect India's third largest IT services major to report softer growth in the September quarter and reduce its revenue guidance to 4-6% from 6-8%.
HCL Tech Q2 result preview: HCL Technologies will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Thursday, October 12 along with its IT peer Infosys. D-Street analysts and domestic brokerages widely expect India's third largest IT services major to report softer growth in the September quarter and reduce its revenue guidance to 4-6 per cent from 6-8 per cent.